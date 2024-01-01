$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Dodge Charger
GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2022 Dodge Charger
GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDXHG7NH129467
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AG129467
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7NH129467.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7NH129467.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
2021 GMC Canyon Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $160.48 /Wk 86,112 KM $42,480 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Navigation - $104.50 /Wk 125,385 KM $25,190 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn 251,050 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Dodge Charger