Menu
Account
Sign In
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Chargers trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7NH129467 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7NH129467</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.<br><br>Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.<br><br>Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.<br><br>*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

2022 Dodge Charger

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Dodge Charger

GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Dodge Charger

GT - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2C3CDXHG7NH129467

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AG129467
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2022 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is GT. With a better axle ratio and upgraded transmission with a sport shifting mode, this GT takes road and track seriously. This GT trim also upgrades your tech features with remote start, wi-fi, and parking sensors while fog lamps provide style and safety. Uconnect 4 with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay makes your interior feel modern and fun. Remote keyless entry and rain sensing wipers provide convenience while aluminum wheels offer incredible style. A rear view camera makes sure you do not scratch that beautiful paint. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXHG7NH129467.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Wi-Fi
UConnect 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

Used 2021 GMC Canyon Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $160.48 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 GMC Canyon Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation - $160.48 /Wk 86,112 KM $42,480 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Navigation - $104.50 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk - Navigation - $104.50 /Wk 125,385 KM $25,190 + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn 251,050 KM $13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Charger