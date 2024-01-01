Menu
Introducing the 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD 1.5L – a versatile and efficient SUV that offers a perfect balance of performance and practicality. With its sleek exterior design and modern features, the Escape SEL AWD stands out on the road. Powered by a responsive 1.5-liter engine and equipped with all-wheel drive, this SUV delivers confident handling and traction in various driving conditions while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. Inside, the Escape SEL AWD features a spacious and comfortable cabin, complete with advanced technology like a touchscreen infotainment system and Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite. With Fords commitment to reliability and innovation, the 2022 Escape SEL AWD 1.5L is the ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and capable SUV for everyday adventures. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2022 Ford Escape

67,900 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

67,900KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H64NUA54749

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Agate Black (MET)
Cloth - Ebony / Sandstone

