2022 Ford F-150
Lightning Platinum - Premium Audio - $982 B/W
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9203245
- Stock #: BT6198
- VIN: 1FT6W1EV8NWG06198
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BT6198
- Mileage 410 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! Built to get the job done right, this impressive F-150 Lightning is more than a concept, it is execution on a game changing scale. This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With an advanced all-electric powertrain, this F-150 Lightning continues the Ford Motors Legacy by producing a futuristic truck that's designed for the masses. More than just a concept, this F-150 Lightning proves that electric vehicles are more than just a gimmick, thanks to it impressive capability and massive network of electric charging station found throughout North America. Plug-in at home or while you're on the go is made easy, when you have access to the largest charging network - Blue Oval.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 410 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a DUAL EMOTOR - EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY engine. Our F-150 Lightning's trim level is Platinum. This F-150 Lightning Platinum is the ultimate in luxury electric trucks with an extra luxurious Nirvana leather interior that features a massive twin panel sunroof, Ford's impressive SYNC 4A infotainment system complete with a larger 15 inch touchscreen, built-in navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system. It also comes with exclusive aluminum wheels, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated second row seats, an extended battery range, Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0, and a super useful interior work surface. Additional features include a large front trunk for extra storage, pro trailer backup assist, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, a power locking tailgate, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, accident evasion assist, and a 360 degree camera to help keep you safely on the road plus so much more! To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT6W1EV8NWG06198. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $981.66 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
