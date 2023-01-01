2022 Ford F-150

$72,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 8 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9717610

9717610 Stock #: B3606

B3606 VIN: 1FTFW1E55NKD93606

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B3606

Mileage 18,842 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.