$47,895+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum 5th Wheel Pkg, Camp Pkg
$47,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE4601
- Mileage 162,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 360 Camera, SYNC 4, Park Assist, Trailer Hitch, Heated Rear Seats, LED Lights, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Power Running Boards, 4G LTE
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that’s saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 162,976 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.7L 8-Cylinder PowerStroke engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this ultra premium F-350 Platinum edition is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with exclusive polished aluminum wheels, unique premium leather seats that are heated and cooled, a Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, painted and chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a colour touchscreen with built-in navigation and SYNC 4 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED auto headlights, power running boards, power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, 360 degree camera with rear parking sensors, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, power adjustable pedals and so much more!
