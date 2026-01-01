Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Maverick

45,390 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle
14417328

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 14417328
  2. 14417328
  3. 14417328
  4. 14417328
  5. 14417328
  6. 14417328
  7. 14417328
  8. 14417328
  9. 14417328
  10. 14417328
  11. 14417328
  12. 14417328
  13. 14417328
  14. 14417328
  15. 14417328
  16. 14417328
  17. 14417328
  18. 14417328
  19. 14417328
  20. 14417328
  21. 14417328
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
45,390KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA30819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Navy Pier / Medium Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA30819
  • Mileage 45,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SHADOW BLACK
Cloth - Navy Pier/Medium Slate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2022 Ford Maverick XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Ford Maverick XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST 45,390 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD 28,222 KM $41,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 23,603 KM $81,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2022 Ford Maverick