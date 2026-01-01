$29,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT CREW CAB AWD 2.0L ECOBOOST
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,390KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94NRA30819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Cloth - Navy Pier / Medium Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA30819
- Mileage 45,390 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SHADOW BLACK
Cloth - Navy Pier/Medium Slate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Ford Maverick