2022 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium NO ACCIDENTS AND LOW KMS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PF612435AA
- Mileage 22,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible where exhilarating performance meets open-air freedom. Experience the perfect blend of power, style, and cutting-edge technology in this iconic American muscle car.
?? Unleash the Power: Under the hood, the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible boasts a responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine, delivering an impressive balance of power and efficiency. Feel the thrill as you accelerate down the open road, with the top down and the wind in your hair.
?? Top-Down Luxury: Transform every drive into an unforgettable experience with the retractable convertible top. Whether you're cruising through city streets or hitting the highway, the Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible provides a seamless transition from the comfort of the cabin to the exhilaration of the open sky.
?? Bold Design, Inside and Out: Turn heads wherever you go with the Mustang's unmistakable design. From the sleek exterior lines to the premium interior finishes, every detail is crafted to elevate your driving experience. Choose from a range of vibrant colors and personalization options to make your Mustang uniquely yours.
?? Advanced Safety and Technology: Stay connected and drive with confidence with the latest technology features. The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible comes equipped with an advanced infotainment system, driver-assistance features, and cutting-edge safety technologies, ensuring a secure and enjoyable ride every time.
?? Connectivity at Your Fingertips: Sync your smartphone seamlessly with the Mustang's infotainment system, allowing you to control music, navigation, and calls effortlessly. Stay in command with the available FordPass Connect, providing remote vehicle access and monitoring for added convenience.
??? Performance-tuned Suspension: Take on curves with precision and confidence. The Mustang's performance-tuned suspension and responsive handling provide a thrilling driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or enjoying a scenic route.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
