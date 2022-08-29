$75,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Select AWD Loaded, No PST, Low KM
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9089398
- Stock #: BA8753
- VIN: 3FMTK1SS5NMA08753
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,619 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Clean, Local, and Showroom Condition 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD! No PST! No Luxury Tax! Local Car One Owner No Accidents Options/Features: - AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Active Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Collision Avoidance System - Back-Up Camera - Leather Interior - Navigation System - Heated Seats + much, much more! The Mustang Mach-E is the new shape of freedom and offers an expansive range, zero emissions and handsome good looks! This 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 6,619 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a single speed transmission and is powered by a RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR engine. Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS5NMA08753. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $472.89 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
