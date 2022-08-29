$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Genesis GV80
2022 Genesis GV80
3.5T Prestige - Head Up Display
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9027664
- Stock #: GV101654
- VIN: KMUHCESC8NU101654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Adriatic Blue
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GV101654
- Mileage 842 KM
Vehicle Description
Handsomely sculpted inside and out, this Genesis GV80 is a safe and reliable modern luxury SUV built with timeless design. This 2022 Genesis GV80 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
An alluring centrepiece to any driveway, the design of this Genesis GV80 was inspired by the dynamic distinction of an SUV combined with the elegance of a sedan. With exterior design signatures like its parabolic bodylines, illuminating quad headlamps and its G-Matrix front grille, the GV80 ensure a commanding presence on any road. Thanks to a horizontal layout, the GV80's interior creates a sense of openness that brings everything and everyone together. The unique stitching patterns amplify the luxurious interior, while the floating centre console offers advanced ergonomics and experience like no other!This low mileage SUV has just 842 kms. It's adriatic blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GV80's trim level is 3.5T Prestige. This all-wheel drive Genesis GV80 3.5T Advanced comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled Nappa leather quilted seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a large power sunroof, wireless device charging, power driver and passenger seats, distance pacing cruise control and separate rear HVAC controls. It also includes head-up display, a 360 surround view camera, proximity keyless entry with a useful power rear liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance and genuine wood trim. This amazing GV80 also has road active noise cancellation, power-folding 3rd row seats, and a massive 14.5 inch HD touchscreen with integrated navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, real-time traffic updates and a Lexicon premium audio system, plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
3.909 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Head up display
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Ventilated rear seats
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services (w/5-year complimentary subscription)
Wheels: 22" x 9.5J Medium Sputtering Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD Lexicon Prem Audio System
21 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1