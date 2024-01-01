Menu
date 2024-01-01

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. <br>- 121 Point Inspection<br>- Carfax<br><br><b> We need your trade</b>.....cant find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways ! <br> <br> This GMC Acadia builds on a solid track record of GMC Professional Grade engineering focused on delivering performance and handling dynamics that help keep you confidently in control at all times. This 2022 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. <br> <br>Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2022 GMC Acadia that personifies GMCs Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 56,997 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Acadias trim level is SLT. This premium Acadia SLT comes loaded with leather seats, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start plus a Bose premium audio system. Additional features include a power liftgate, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, forward collision alert, unique aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, automatic emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br>Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.<br><br>Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.<br><br>Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.<br><br>*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

2022 GMC Acadia

56,997 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Acadia

SLT - Navigation - Leather Seats

2022 GMC Acadia

SLT - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,997KM
VIN 1GKKNUL43NZ166083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

