$35,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10200000
- Stock #: 23UTNA03538
- VIN: 2HGFE1F99NH003538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA03538
- Mileage 11,558 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Honda Civic Touring CVT, the epitome of style, performance, and advanced features in a compact sedan. Designed to exceed expectations, the Civic Touring CVT offers a thrilling driving experience, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology that will elevate your daily commute and weekend getaways. The 2022 Civic Touring CVT boasts a sleek and aerodynamic exterior that catches attention wherever it goes. Its sporty lines, bold front grille, and LED headlights create a dynamic and modern appearance that stands out from the crowd. Step inside the refined and spacious cabin, and you'll discover a world of comfort and sophistication. The Civic Touring CVT offers seating for up to five passengers, enveloping them in luxury with its premium materials and thoughtful design. Heated front seats, available leather-trimmed upholstery, and a power moonroof enhance the driving experience. Plus, with its ample legroom and well-designed storage solutions, the Civic ensures that both passengers and cargo are accommodated with ease. The Civic Touring CVT is equipped with a responsive and efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a smooth and seamless continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Civic Touring CVT also offers a range of modern features to enhance your driving experience. The infotainment system features a user-friendly touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration for seamless access to your favorite apps and entertainment. Available amenities such as a premium audio system and integrated navigation further elevate the convenience and enjoyment inside the Civic. Experience the style, performance, and advanced features of the 2022 Honda Civic Touring CVT. With its sporty design, luxurious interior, advanced safety features, and cutting-edge technology, this sedan is designed to provide a thrilling and connected driving experience, making every journey more enjoyable. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC!
