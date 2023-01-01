2022 Honda Civic

$35,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 5 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10200000

10200000 Stock #: 23UTNA03538

23UTNA03538 VIN: 2HGFE1F99NH003538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA03538

Mileage 11,558 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.