HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START

Step into the future of driving with this 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto. Renowned for its cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, this sedan is the perfect blend of style and substance. Under the hood, the Civic Touring boasts a powerful yet efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, delivering an exhilarating driving experience.

The exterior, finished in an eye-catching [Your Exterior Color], features sleek lines and a bold front grille, while the sophisticated interior is adorned with leather-trimmed seats and high-quality materials. The spacious cabin is designed for ultimate comfort, with a power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front and rear seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Equipped with the latest technology, the Civic Touring includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose audio system. The wireless charging pad and built-in navigation system ensure you stay connected and on course, no matter where your journey takes you.

Safety is a top priority with the Honda Sensing® suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation. Additional features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert provide an extra layer of security.

This 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto is in pristine condition, with regular maintenance and all service records available. With a clean title and no accidents, this vehicle is ready to offer reliability and style to its next owner.

Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more information. This sophisticated and well-equipped sedan won't be on the market for long!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2022 Honda Civic

66,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Touring NO ACCIDENTS!!

2022 Honda Civic

Touring NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2HGFE1F95NH003231

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9696
  • Mileage 66,064 KM

HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START


Step into the future of driving with this 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto. Renowned for its cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and exceptional performance, this sedan is the perfect blend of style and substance. Under the hood, the Civic Touring boasts a powerful yet efficient 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT, delivering an exhilarating driving experience.


The exterior, finished in an eye-catching [Your Exterior Color], features sleek lines and a bold front grille, while the sophisticated interior is adorned with leather-trimmed seats and high-quality materials. The spacious cabin is designed for ultimate comfort, with a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front and rear seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control.


Equipped with the latest technology, the Civic Touring includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose audio system. The wireless charging pad and built-in navigation system ensure you stay connected and on course, no matter where your journey takes you.


Safety is a top priority with the Honda Sensing® suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation. Additional features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert provide an extra layer of security.


This 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto is in pristine condition, with regular maintenance and all service records available. With a clean title and no accidents, this vehicle is ready to offer reliability and style to its next owner.


Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 2022 Honda Civic Touring Auto. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more information. This sophisticated and well-equipped sedan won't be on the market for long!


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2022 Honda Civic