$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,276KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE2F30NH130020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA30020
- Mileage 34,276 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 67,342 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT 16,282 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Short Bed V6 6M 93,970 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Honda Civic