Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Civic

34,276 KM

Details

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12019285

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,276KM
VIN 2HGFE2F30NH130020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA30020
  • Mileage 34,276 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE CVT 67,342 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT 16,282 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Short Bed V6 6M for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Short Bed V6 6M 93,970 KM $45,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic