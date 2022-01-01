2022 Honda Civic

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 7 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8106970

8106970 Stock #: AH9281

AH9281 VIN: 2HGFE1F93NH000635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,703 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Leather Seating Surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Fog Lamps Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bose Premium Sound System Android Auto Apple CarPlay 12 Speakers Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Blind Spot Monitoring Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights ADAPTIVE CRUISE Lane Keep Assist Exterior parking camera rear Emergency communication system: HondaLink Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Machined

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.