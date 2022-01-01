As always, the 2022 Civic is the epitome of the human-centered design that Honda is known for. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 Honda Civic is the pinnacle of the human centered design philosophy that Honda is known for. With every bit of technology that the modern decade can offer stuffed into a sedan that was designed for family safety and efficiency, this 2022 excels in every metric. If you want a family sedan that perfectly epitomizes the upcoming decade, say yes to the 2022 Civic.This sedan has 11,703 kms. It's platinum white pearl in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. This Touring trim offers a gorgeous sunroof above heated leather trimmed seats and a heated steering wheel for added luxury while the Bose premium audio system blasts your favorite tunes. Navigation and wi-fi offer improved connectivity in this road trip ready touring Civic, while rain sensing wiper and fog lamps help you see in the worst conditions. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Bose Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
12 Speakers
Premium Audio
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Machined
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.