Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Pilot

13,948 KM

Details Description

$52,482

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,482

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Pilot

2022 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi 8-Pass, Fully Loaded, Clean

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi 8-Pass, Fully Loaded, Clean

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 9337618
  2. 9337618
  3. 9337618
  4. 9337618
  5. 9337618
  6. 9337618
  7. 9337618
  8. 9337618
  9. 9337618
  10. 9337618
  11. 9337618
  12. 9337618
  13. 9337618
  14. 9337618
  15. 9337618
  16. 9337618
  17. 9337618
  18. 9337618
  19. 9337618
  20. 9337618
  21. 9337618
  22. 9337618
  23. 9337618
  24. 9337618
  25. 9337618
  26. 9337618
  27. 9337618
  28. 9337618
Contact Seller

$52,482

+ taxes & licensing

13,948KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9337618
  • Stock #: B1049
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H74NB501049

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B1049
  • Mileage 13,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded 8-Passenger 2022 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD Technology Package! Options/Features/History: - Local Vehicle - Clean History - No Accidents - Like New - Low KM! - 8-Passenger - Built-In Navigation/Google Maps/Apple Maps - Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance - Leather Seats - Power Sunroof - Android Auto / Apple CarPlay - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Seats - Memory Seats - Power Liftgate - Lane Keep Assist - Automatic Braking - Adaptive Cruise - Remote Start - Fog Lamps - Aluminum Wheels + much, much more! The Honda Pilot is as unique as you and is ready to conquer any journey you desire. This 2022 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2022 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2022 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 13,948 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L Navi. With heated leather seats and an awesome sunroof, this EX-L Pilot becomes an easy choice for a luxurious SUV. Navigation enhanced infotainment is complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for endless connection. Memory seats and a heated steering wheel make sure every drive is just right, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise, Honda LaneWatch, parking sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you stay safe. A power liftgate and proximity keys with controls for remote start, sunroof, and windows provide ultimate convenience, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer incredible style.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 49,625 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 77,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 77,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory