$52,482+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2022 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi 8-Pass, Fully Loaded, Clean
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$52,482
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9337618
- Stock #: B1049
- VIN: 5FNYF6H74NB501049
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B1049
- Mileage 13,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded 8-Passenger 2022 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD Technology Package! Options/Features/History: - Local Vehicle - Clean History - No Accidents - Like New - Low KM! - 8-Passenger - Built-In Navigation/Google Maps/Apple Maps - Back-Up Camera with Parking Assistance - Leather Seats - Power Sunroof - Android Auto / Apple CarPlay - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Seats - Memory Seats - Power Liftgate - Lane Keep Assist - Automatic Braking - Adaptive Cruise - Remote Start - Fog Lamps - Aluminum Wheels + much, much more! The Honda Pilot is as unique as you and is ready to conquer any journey you desire. This 2022 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2022 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2022 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 13,948 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Pilot's trim level is EX-L Navi. With heated leather seats and an awesome sunroof, this EX-L Pilot becomes an easy choice for a luxurious SUV. Navigation enhanced infotainment is complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for endless connection. Memory seats and a heated steering wheel make sure every drive is just right, while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise, Honda LaneWatch, parking sensors, and a rear view camera make sure you stay safe. A power liftgate and proximity keys with controls for remote start, sunroof, and windows provide ultimate convenience, while fog lamps and aluminum wheels offer incredible style.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.