$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9686
- Mileage 58,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech, a compact sedan that combines sleek design, innovative technology, and exceptional performance. Perfect for those who seek a modern driving experience with advanced features.
Key Features:
1. Sleek and Modern Design:
Dynamic Exterior: Sharp lines, bold front grille, and LED headlights give the Elantra a distinctive, modern look.
Aerodynamic Profile: Designed for improved efficiency and style, ensuring you stand out on the road.
2. Enhanced Performance:
Efficient Engine: Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering a smooth and responsive drive.
Fuel Economy: Excellent fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city commutes and long drives.
3. Advanced Technology:
Infotainment System: 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless connectivity.
Digital Cluster: 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster providing clear and customizable driving information.
Premium Audio: Enjoy your favorite music with the available Bose premium sound system.
4. Comprehensive Safety:
SmartSense Safety: Includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.
Rearview Camera: Standard rearview camera with dynamic guidelines for easier parking and reversing.
5. Comfort and Convenience:
Spacious Interior: Roomy cabin with high-quality materials and ergonomic design for maximum comfort.
Heated Seats: Heated front seats for added comfort in colder weather.
Smart Key: Proximity key with push-button start and hands-free trunk release for added convenience.
Why Choose the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech?
The 2022 Elantra Preferred Tech offers a perfect blend of style, technology, and performance. Its advanced features and modern design make it an ideal choice for those who want a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
