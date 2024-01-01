$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Pkg ONE OWNER!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RT345563A
- Mileage 42,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into a world of cutting-edge design and advanced technology with the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech FWD. This stylish sedan combines sleek aesthetics, innovative features, and exceptional comfort to create a driving experience that's both exhilarating and refined.
Key Features:
Efficient Performance: The 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth and efficient ride with 147 horsepower, perfectly balanced for both city driving and highway cruising.
Striking Design: The Elantras bold exterior features a distinctive front grille, sharp character lines, and 17-inch alloy wheels, making a statement wherever you go. LED headlights and taillights add a touch of modern sophistication.
Premium Interior: Enjoy a spacious and luxurious cabin with premium cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and heated front seats. The Elantra Preferred Tech offers ample legroom and advanced ergonomics for ultimate comfort.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system. The available 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster provides real-time driving information at a glance.
Smart Safety: Drive with confidence, thanks to Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of advanced safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist.
Convenient Features: Experience added convenience with a hands-free smart trunk, proximity key with push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Elantra Preferred Tech also offers a wireless charging pad for hassle-free charging on the go.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech FWD seamlessly blends style, technology, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for those who demand more from their daily drive. Elevate your driving experience and enjoy every journey with the Elantra Preferred Tech.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
