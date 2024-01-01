$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!!
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9704
- Mileage 29,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into a world of advanced technology and supreme comfort with the 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech FWD. Designed for the modern driver, this top-of-the-line sedan offers an unparalleled blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge features.
Key Features:
Dynamic Performance: Equipped with a 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine, the Elantra Ultimate Tech delivers 147 horsepower for a responsive and efficient drive, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Stunning Design: The Elantra's sleek, aerodynamic lines, bold front grille, and 17-inch alloy wheels create a striking visual statement. LED headlights and taillights enhance visibility and add a touch of elegance.
Premium Interior: Experience ultimate comfort with leather-appointed seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function, and heated front and rear seats. The spacious cabin is designed with high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail.
State-of-the-Art Technology: Stay connected with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose® audio system. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster provides real-time driving data for a seamless experience.
Comprehensive Safety: Hyundai SmartSense offers a suite of advanced safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.
Convenient Features: Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free smart trunk, proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a wireless charging pad, keeping your devices powered and your ride comfortable.
The 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech FWD redefines what it means to drive a luxury sedan, combining innovative technology, superior comfort, and sophisticated design. Elevate your driving experience with the Elantra Ultimate Tech.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294