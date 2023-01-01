$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10467870
- Stock #: AH9548
- VIN: KM8KRDAF7NU066341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,766 KM
Vehicle Description
APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, MOON ROOF
Experience the pinnacle of electric luxury with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate a true masterpiece of innovation and elegance. This exceptional electric SUV, boasting a pristine history as a one-owner vehicle with no accidents, embodies a harmonious fusion of style, technology, and sustainability. With its impressive electric range and cutting-edge features, the Ioniq 5 Ultimate redefines how you travel. The future-forward design and well-crafted interior offer a sanctuary of comfort and convenience. Revel in the thrill of emissions-free driving while enjoying the modern luxuries that the Ioniq 5 Ultimate provides. Uncover the unmatched qualities of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate at our dealership and embrace the opportunity to own an electric SUV that's not only a statement of sophistication but also a commitment to a greener, smarter future
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
