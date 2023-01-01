Menu
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

29,766 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Preferred Long Range w/Ultimate Package CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

29,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467870
  • Stock #: AH9548
  • VIN: KM8KRDAF7NU066341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9548
  • Mileage 29,766 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, NAVIGATION, MOON ROOF



Experience the pinnacle of electric luxury with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate a true masterpiece of innovation and elegance. This exceptional electric SUV, boasting a pristine history as a one-owner vehicle with no accidents, embodies a harmonious fusion of style, technology, and sustainability. With its impressive electric range and cutting-edge features, the Ioniq 5 Ultimate redefines how you travel. The future-forward design and well-crafted interior offer a sanctuary of comfort and convenience. Revel in the thrill of emissions-free driving while enjoying the modern luxuries that the Ioniq 5 Ultimate provides. Uncover the unmatched qualities of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ultimate at our dealership and embrace the opportunity to own an electric SUV that's not only a statement of sophistication but also a commitment to a greener, smarter future



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

