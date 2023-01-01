2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

$79,998 + taxes & licensing 4 , 1 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9462592

9462592 Stock #: AH9441

AH9441 VIN: KM8KRDAFXNU118917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atlas White

Interior Colour Teal Gray 2-tone

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,157 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 4.706 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats MEMORY SEAT Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm 8 speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM Audio System Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation HEADS UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Blind Spot Monitoring Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Lane Keep Assist Collision Assist Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.