2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Gray 2-tone
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $82398 - Our Price is just $79998!
Eco friendly from the ground up, this EV provides an SUV size dose of capability with a small carbon footprint. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This low mileage coupe has just 7,929 kms. It's atlas white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric ZEV 225hp engine.
Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package. This Ultimate package adds a sunroof, heads up display, heated and cooled synthetic leather seats, Bose Premium Audio, memory settings, remote automatic parking, and an aerial view camera for the ultimate in tech and comfort. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 is further enhanced with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. A heated steering wheel provides incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
