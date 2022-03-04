2022 Hyundai IONIQ

$89,995 + taxes & licensing 2 , 0 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8608799

8608799 Stock #: AH9349

AH9349 VIN: KM8KRDAF7NU076254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 2,058 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 4.706 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Radio: AM/FM Audio System Additional Features Heads-Up Display Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.