$89,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Hyundai IONIQ
2022 Hyundai IONIQ
5 Ultimate - Low Mileage
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
2,058KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608799
- Stock #: AH9349
- VIN: KM8KRDAF7NU076254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,058 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $92695 - Our Price is just $89995!
Spend quality time in this comfortable and innovative IONIQ 5. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This low mileage coupe has just 2,058 kms. It's cyber gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric ZEV engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
4.706 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Artificial Leather Seating Surfaces
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1