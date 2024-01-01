Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

2022 Hyundai KONA

6,467 KM

2.0L Preferred ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

6,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,467 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START


Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced features with the 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD. Designed for those who crave adventure and value, this compact SUV is ready for anything.


Key Features:


Bold Exterior: Modern design with a striking front grille, sleek LED headlights, and alloy wheels.


Premium Interior: Comfortable seating with heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and ample cargo space.


Advanced Technology: 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless charging keep you connected.


Enhanced Safety: Hyundai SmartSense includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist.


Performance and Efficiency:


All-Wheel Drive Capability: Confident handling and stability in all weather conditions.


Efficient Powertrain: Responsive engine that delivers both power and fuel efficiency.


Comfort and Convenience:


Versatile Cabin: Spacious interior with flexible seating and smart storage solutions.


Convenient Features: Proximity key with push-button start, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera for added ease.


Experience the 2022 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD the compact SUV designed for your active lifestyle.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

