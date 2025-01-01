$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate PST EXEMPT & RATES FROM 3.99%
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 31,156 KM
Vehicle Description
PST EXEMPT | CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S
The 2022 Hyundai Kona EV Ultimate is a compact, fully electric crossover designed to deliver a combination of advanced technology, impressive range, and premium features. The Kona EV delivers swift acceleration and responsive handling, providing a dynamic driving experience. Its sleek exterior features modern design elements like sharp LED headlights, a bold front grille, and aerodynamic lines, while the interior boasts high-quality materials and user-friendly tech interfaces.
Inside, the Kona EV Ultimate is equipped with a suite of advanced technology and convenience features, including a digital display and a premium audio system. Safety is a top priority with standard features such as Hyundais SmartSense suite, including forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. The cabin offers spacious seating for five passengers, with ample cargo space for a vehicle of its size. Overall, the 2022 Kona EV Ultimate represents a well-rounded package, combining practicality with cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, making it an appealing option for eco-conscious drivers seeking both performance and comfort.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294