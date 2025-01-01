$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package ONE OWNER | NO USA HISTORY | BC LOCAL
2022 Hyundai KONA
1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package ONE OWNER | NO USA HISTORY | BC LOCAL
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9848A
- Mileage 59,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Inside, the Kona Ultimate N-Line offers a sophisticated and tech-savvy cabin filled with premium materials and advanced features. The spacious interior is designed for comfort, providing supportive seating and ample cargo space for all your adventures. The vehicle comes equipped with a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring seamless connectivity on the go. With a suite of safety features, including advanced driver assistance technologies, the 2022 Hyundai Kona Ultimate N-Line not only delivers excitement but also prioritizes peace of mind for every journey.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294