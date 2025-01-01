Menu
The 2022 Hyundai Kona Ultimate N-Line is a striking subcompact SUV that blends sporty performance with modern features. Its bold exterior design is characterized by a distinctive front fascia, aggressive lines, and an athletic stance, making it stand out on the road. The N-Line trim adds a touch of performance flair, with features like a sport-tuned suspension, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, and stylish N-Line badging. Under the hood, it boasts a responsive turbocharged engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. <P> Inside, the Kona Ultimate N-Line offers a sophisticated and tech-savvy cabin filled with premium materials and advanced features. The spacious interior is designed for comfort, providing supportive seating and ample cargo space for all your adventures. The vehicle comes equipped with a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring seamless connectivity on the go. With a suite of safety features, including advanced driver assistance technologies, the 2022 Hyundai Kona Ultimate N-Line not only delivers excitement but also prioritizes peace of mind for every journey.

2022 Hyundai KONA

59,669 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package ONE OWNER | NO USA HISTORY | BC LOCAL

12218373

2022 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package ONE OWNER | NO USA HISTORY | BC LOCAL

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
59,669KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA33NU917451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pink
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9848A
  • Mileage 59,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

2022 Hyundai KONA