$49,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Hyundai KONA
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
46,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8960929
- Stock #: AH9397
- VIN: KM8K23AG1NU137363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Bold styling, incredible capability, and a seemingly endless list of top shelf features make this 2022 Kona Electric an easy competitor. Did we mention it's all electric? This 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2022 Kona Electric was made to normalize electric cars with an approachable price, impressive range, and conventional styling. But don't mistake this SUV for mundane! With incredible driving dynamics thanks to its true SUV roots and zippy torque from its electric drive motor, this Kona Electric doesn't just make your commute cheaper, it makes it better. If you want an electric SUV that puts driver experience first, then this 2022 Kona Electric is an easy choice.This SUV has 46,858 kms. It's ultra black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150 kW Electric Motor engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
7.981 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
8 speakers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Emergency communication system: BlueLink (w/3-year trial)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1