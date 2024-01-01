$54,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy - $200.93 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$54,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Keys, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Camera
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2022 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The long wait for Hyundai to finally make an SUV big enough for your busy and active family is over. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a family friendly interior, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than this Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 33,777 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. With luxury features like a heads up display, a two row sunroof, and heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, this Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy proves family friendly does not have to be boring for adults. This trim also adds navigation, a 12 speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, a power liftgate, remote start, and a 360 degree parking camera. This amazing SUV keeps you connected on the go with touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, and a Bluetooth hands free phone system. A heated steering wheel, memory settings, proximity keyless entry, and automatic highbeams provide amazing luxury and convenience. This family friendly SUV helps keep you and your passengers safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking distance warning, blind spot assistance, and driver attention monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161