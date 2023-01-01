Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

18,998 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED

18,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191063
  • Stock #: AH9486
  • VIN: 5NTJDDAF5NH003510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

