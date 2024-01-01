$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred HEATED STEERING, BLUELINK, REMOTE START
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,406 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred. Designed for the modern family and adventurous spirit, this versatile SUV offers everything you need for an exceptional driving experience.
Key Features:
Stylish Exterior: The Santa Fe Preferred features a sleek, contemporary design with a bold front grille, LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels, ensuring you make a statement on every drive.
Comfortable Interior: Step inside to a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin. Enjoy premium cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ample cargo space, providing comfort and convenience for all your journeys.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Santa Fe Preferred also includes a wireless charging pad and multiple USB ports to keep your devices powered up.
Safety First: Hyundais SmartSense safety suite is standard, offering features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, ensuring peace of mind on every trip.
Efficient Performance: The 2022 Santa Fe Preferred is equipped with a 2.5L Smartstream engine, delivering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. The smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and available HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system make every drive enjoyable and confident, no matter the road conditions.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
