$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8S7DA20NU048427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9837
- Mileage 22 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LAND KEEP ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLY
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) LUX is a sophisticated and eco-friendly mid-size SUV that combines impressive efficiency with modern features. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain provides an excellent balance of power and fuel economy. When the hybrid system is engaged, it seamlessly switches between electric and gasoline power for optimal efficiency, making it an excellent option for environmentally-conscious drivers.
Inside, the 2022 Santa Fe PHEV LUX offers a premium cabin with spacious seating and advanced technology. It features high-quality materials with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The SUV also comes equipped with an array of driver-assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and a surround-view camera system. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is designed for comfort and convenience, boasting a smooth ride, ample cargo space, and a range of luxury features, making it a well-rounded choice for those seeking a green yet luxurious driving experience.
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) LUX is a sophisticated and eco-friendly mid-size SUV that combines impressive efficiency with modern features. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain provides an excellent balance of power and fuel economy. When the hybrid system is engaged, it seamlessly switches between electric and gasoline power for optimal efficiency, making it an excellent option for environmentally-conscious drivers.
Inside, the 2022 Santa Fe PHEV LUX offers a premium cabin with spacious seating and advanced technology. It features high-quality materials with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The SUV also comes equipped with an array of driver-assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and a surround-view camera system. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is designed for comfort and convenience, boasting a smooth ride, ample cargo space, and a range of luxury features, making it a well-rounded choice for those seeking a green yet luxurious driving experience.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
rear air
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury 63,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla SE 98,744 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 75,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe