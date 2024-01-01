Menu
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) LUX is a sophisticated and eco-friendly mid-size SUV that combines impressive efficiency with modern features. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain provides an excellent balance of power and fuel economy. When the hybrid system is engaged, it seamlessly switches between electric and gasoline power for optimal efficiency, making it an excellent option for environmentally-conscious drivers. Inside, the 2022 Santa Fe PHEV LUX offers a premium cabin with spacious seating and advanced technology. It features high-quality materials with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The SUV also comes equipped with an array of driver-assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and a surround-view camera system. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is designed for comfort and convenience, boasting a smooth ride, ample cargo space, and a range of luxury features, making it a well-rounded choice for those seeking a green yet luxurious driving experience.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

22 KM

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

VIN KM8S7DA20NU048427

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9837
  • Mileage 22 KM

APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LAND KEEP ASSIST, ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLY

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) LUX is a sophisticated and eco-friendly mid-size SUV that combines impressive efficiency with modern features. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain provides an excellent balance of power and fuel economy. When the hybrid system is engaged, it seamlessly switches between electric and gasoline power for optimal efficiency, making it an excellent option for environmentally-conscious drivers.

Inside, the 2022 Santa Fe PHEV LUX offers a premium cabin with spacious seating and advanced technology. It features high-quality materials with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The SUV also comes equipped with an array of driver-assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and a surround-view camera system. The Santa Fe PHEV LUX is designed for comfort and convenience, boasting a smooth ride, ample cargo space, and a range of luxury features, making it a well-rounded choice for those seeking a green yet luxurious driving experience.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering

rear air

Bluetooth

Remote Entry

AWD
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

