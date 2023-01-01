$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
N Line ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
- Listing ID: 10465554
- Stock #: AH9545
- VIN: KM8JCCAE1NU162514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,845 KM
Vehicle Description
BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Rev up your driving experience with the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line, available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai! Elevate your daily commute to a thrilling adventure in this stylish and sporty SUV. The 2022 Tucson N Line combines Hyundai's renowned reliability with N Line's performance-oriented enhancements to deliver a dynamic and exciting ride. With its bold exterior design, striking grille, and distinctive accents, you'll turn heads wherever you go in Abbotsford. Step inside the spacious and tech-savvy cabin, where comfort meets innovation. Equipped with advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, the Tucson N Line ensures both peace of mind and entertainment on every journey. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible SUV. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and experience the future of driving with the 2022 Tucson N Line where style, performance, and versatility meet in perfect harmony. Your dream car awaits!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
