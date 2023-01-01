Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Tucson

9,845 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

N Line ONE OWNER & NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465554
  • Stock #: AH9545
  • VIN: KM8JCCAE1NU162514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,845 KM

Vehicle Description

BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL



Rev up your driving experience with the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line, available exclusively at Abbotsford Hyundai! Elevate your daily commute to a thrilling adventure in this stylish and sporty SUV. The 2022 Tucson N Line combines Hyundai's renowned reliability with N Line's performance-oriented enhancements to deliver a dynamic and exciting ride. With its bold exterior design, striking grille, and distinctive accents, you'll turn heads wherever you go in Abbotsford. Step inside the spacious and tech-savvy cabin, where comfort meets innovation. Equipped with advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology, the Tucson N Line ensures both peace of mind and entertainment on every journey. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible SUV. Visit Abbotsford Hyundai today and experience the future of driving with the 2022 Tucson N Line where style, performance, and versatility meet in perfect harmony. Your dream car awaits!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $599 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 9,845 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Chrysler PT Cru...
 123,465 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 7,402 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory