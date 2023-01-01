2022 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 8 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465554

10465554 Stock #: AH9545

AH9545 VIN: KM8JCCAE1NU162514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,845 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.