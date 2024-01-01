$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Plug-In Hybrid Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Plug-In Hybrid Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST248950A
- Mileage 17,182 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Luxury is a standout in the compact SUV market, combining stylish design, impressive fuel efficiency, and advanced technology to deliver a versatile driving experience. As a plug-in hybrid, this model offers the convenience of an electric vehicle with the flexibility of a gasoline engine, ensuring you enjoy extended range and reduced emissions.
Inside, the Tucson PHEV Luxury impresses with its spacious and sophisticated interior, designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience. The cabin is adorned with high-quality materials, including leather upholstery, and offers an abundance of space for both passengers and cargo, thanks to its smart layout and flat floor design. Front seats are heated and ventilated, while the rear seats are also heated, ensuring a comfortable ride regardless of the weather.
A panoramic sunroof floods the interior with natural light, enhancing the sense of openness and luxury. The cutting-edge infotainment system is highlighted by a 8-inch touchscreen display that integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing for easy access to your favorite apps, music, and navigation. The premium Bose sound system elevates the audio experience, ensuring that every drive is enjoyable.
Safety and driver assistance are top priorities in the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Luxury. The vehicle comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, and lane-keeping assist. The surround-view camera system provides a bird's-eye view of the vehicle, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces easier and safer.
Additionally, the Tucson PHEV Luxury is built with a strong, rigid body structure and multiple airbags to protect occupants in the event of a collision. With its combination of performance, efficiency, comfort, and safety, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Luxury is a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and well-equipped SUV that caters to modern needs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294