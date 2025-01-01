Menu
date 2025-01-01

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER REMOTE START, BLUELINK, HEATED SEATS

Designed to exceed expectations and elevate your driving experience, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD combines versatility, performance, and style in one impressive SUV. Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend getaway, or venturing off the beaten path, the Tucson is ready to take you there in comfort and style.

Adventure-Ready Features:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Experience enhanced traction and stability in any driving condition, from rain-soaked highways to snow-covered roads and everything in between.

Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive yet fuel-efficient engine, the Tucson delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.

Spacious Interior: Step inside the Tucson and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With ample room for passengers and cargo, you can bring along everything you need for your journey, whether its groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway.

Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest in-car technology. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation right from the touchscreen display.

Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is our top priority. Thats why the Tucson comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings and avoid potential hazards on the road.

Sleek and Stylish Design: With its bold and dynamic design, the Tucson is sure to turn heads wherever you go. From its distinctive grille and sleek profile to its available LED headlights and taillights, every detail of the Tucson is designed to make a lasting impression.

Comfortable Ride: Whether youre tackling your daily commute or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Tucson delivers a smooth and comfortable ride that will leave you feeling refreshed and energized when you reach your destination.

Dont settle for an ordinary SUV. Upgrade to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD and experience the difference for yourself.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

66,125 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package RATES FROM 3.99% & DEALER SERVICED

12211509

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Trend Package RATES FROM 3.99% & DEALER SERVICED

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAE3NU049213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ST515421A
  • Mileage 66,125 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER REMOTE START, BLUELINK, HEATED SEATS


Designed to exceed expectations and elevate your driving experience, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD combines versatility, performance, and style in one impressive SUV. Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend getaway, or venturing off the beaten path, the Tucson is ready to take you there in comfort and style.


Adventure-Ready Features:


All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Experience enhanced traction and stability in any driving condition, from rain-soaked highways to snow-covered roads and everything in between.


Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive yet fuel-efficient engine, the Tucson delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.


Spacious Interior: Step inside the Tucson and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With ample room for passengers and cargo, you can bring along everything you need for your journey, whether it's groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway.


Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest in-car technology. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation right from the touchscreen display.


Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is our top priority. That's why the Tucson comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings and avoid potential hazards on the road.


Sleek and Stylish Design: With its bold and dynamic design, the Tucson is sure to turn heads wherever you go. From its distinctive grille and sleek profile to its available LED headlights and taillights, every detail of the Tucson is designed to make a lasting impression.


Comfortable Ride: Whether you're tackling your daily commute or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Tucson delivers a smooth and comfortable ride that will leave you feeling refreshed and energized when you reach your destination.


Don't settle for an ordinary SUV. Upgrade to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD and experience the difference for yourself.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2022 Hyundai Tucson