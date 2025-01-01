$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/Trend Package RATES FROM 3.99% & DEALER SERVICED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ST515421A
- Mileage 66,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed to exceed expectations and elevate your driving experience, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD combines versatility, performance, and style in one impressive SUV. Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a weekend getaway, or venturing off the beaten path, the Tucson is ready to take you there in comfort and style.
Adventure-Ready Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Experience enhanced traction and stability in any driving condition, from rain-soaked highways to snow-covered roads and everything in between.
Efficient Performance: Powered by a responsive yet fuel-efficient engine, the Tucson delivers a perfect balance of power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.
Spacious Interior: Step inside the Tucson and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With ample room for passengers and cargo, you can bring along everything you need for your journey, whether it's groceries, sports equipment, or luggage for a weekend getaway.
Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest in-car technology. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation right from the touchscreen display.
Advanced Safety Features: Your safety is our top priority. That's why the Tucson comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, a suite of advanced safety features designed to help you stay aware of your surroundings and avoid potential hazards on the road.
Sleek and Stylish Design: With its bold and dynamic design, the Tucson is sure to turn heads wherever you go. From its distinctive grille and sleek profile to its available LED headlights and taillights, every detail of the Tucson is designed to make a lasting impression.
Comfortable Ride: Whether you're tackling your daily commute or embarking on a cross-country road trip, the Tucson delivers a smooth and comfortable ride that will leave you feeling refreshed and energized when you reach your destination.
Don't settle for an ordinary SUV. Upgrade to the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD and experience the difference for yourself.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
