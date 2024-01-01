2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Ultimate ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PF612435A
- Mileage 64,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid where style meets sustainability for an elevated driving experience. This cutting-edge hybrid SUV seamlessly blends modern design with eco-friendly technology, setting new standards for efficiency and innovation.
Key Features:
Hybrid Powerhouse: The Tucson Ultimate Hybrid combines a responsive gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering a dynamic and fuel-efficient performance that minimizes your environmental footprint.
Sleek Design: Elevate your presence on the road with the Tucson's striking design. From its bold front grille to the sleek, aerodynamic profile, every detail is meticulously crafted to turn heads and make a lasting impression.
Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to Hyundai's commitment to safety. The Tucson Ultimate Hybrid is equipped with advanced safety features, including collision avoidance systems, blind-spot monitoring, and smart cruise control.
Luxurious Interior: Step into a refined interior that prioritizes comfort and convenience. Premium materials, ergonomic design, and cutting-edge technology create a driving experience that exceeds expectations.
Smart Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with Hyundai's intuitive infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a responsive touchscreen, and voice command functionality keep you in control while on the road.
Efficient Hybrid Technology: The Tucson Ultimate Hybrid not only offers impressive fuel efficiency but also contributes to a greener future. Reduce your carbon footprint without compromising on performance.
Generous Cargo Space: Whether you're heading for a weekend adventure or a daily commute, the Tucson Ultimate Hybrid offers ample cargo space, ensuring you have room for all your gear and essentials.
Experience the future of driving with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid where innovation meets elegance, and sustainability meets style. Embrace a new era of automotive excellence.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
