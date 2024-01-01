$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate ONE OWNER!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9755
- Mileage 58,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson HEV Ultimate. This cutting-edge hybrid SUV blends advanced technology, luxurious comfort, and exceptional fuel efficiency, setting a new standard for modern vehicles.
Key Features:
?? Hybrid Efficiency: Enjoy impressive fuel economy with the hybrid powertrain, offering the perfect balance between performance and sustainability.
?? Sleek Design: The Tucson HEV Ultimate stands out with its bold, aerodynamic lines and striking LED lighting, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.
?? Advanced Safety: Drive with confidence thanks to Hyundai SmartSense, featuring Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and more.
?? Luxurious Interior: Experience premium comfort with leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control, creating an oasis of relaxation on every journey.
?? State-of-the-Art Technology: Stay connected with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system.
?? Smart Convenience: Keyless entry, hands-free smart liftgate, and wireless device charging make everyday driving effortless and enjoyable.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
