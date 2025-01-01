$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury ONE OWNER & LOCALLY OWNED
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Used
37,006KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCA18NU044098
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
