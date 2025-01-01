Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

37,006 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury ONE OWNER & LOCALLY OWNED

Watch This Vehicle
12145596

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury ONE OWNER & LOCALLY OWNED

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,006KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCA18NU044098

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | U.S HISTORY 3,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Execline ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | NO US HISTORY 21,773 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI 5 Door Cooper ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 MINI 5 Door Cooper ONE OWNER | BC LOCAL | NO U.S. HISTORY 130,941 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid