Abbotsford Chrysler
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate - Cooled Seats - $412 B/W
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
18,814KM
Used
- Stock #: AB1642
- VIN: KM8JCCA11NU021620
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,814 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was built for modern adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 18,814 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 226HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson Hybrid's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate Tucson Hybrid offers remote automatic parking, an aerial view camera, and memory settings, essentially giving your full tie valet service. Heated and cooled leather seats provide a luxurious setting under the incredible sunroof. A power liftgate, heated steering wheel, remote start, proximity keyless entry, and proximity cargo access offer cutting edge convenience for the modern family. Stay connected with touchscreen infotainment including navigation, a Bose Premium Audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a hands free Bluetooth phone system. A comprehensive safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, blind spot assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and a rear view camera helps you stay safe on those long family adventures. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $411.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $179, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Chrome Trim
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
