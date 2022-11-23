2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 8 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

9396496 Stock #: AB1642

AB1642 VIN: KM8JCCA11NU021620

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,814 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Liftgate Trim Chrome Trim Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Lane Keep Assist Proximity Keyless Entry

