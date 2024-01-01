Menu
SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Introducing the epitome of automotive refinement the 2022 Infiniti QX50 Luxe. Crafted to elevate your driving experience to unprecedented levels, this crossover seamlessly blends luxurious comfort with exhilarating performance.

Step inside and be enveloped in a sanctuary of opulence, where every detail has been meticulously designed to cater to your every desire. Sink into sumptuous leather seats, while the panoramic moonroof invites the outside world to illuminate the meticulously crafted interior.

Underneath the hood lies a powerhouse, where a potent yet efficient engine delivers a thrilling ride with every push of the pedal. Experience confidence-inspiring handling, whether navigating city streets or embarking on long journeys.

Innovative technology awaits at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated to enhance connectivity, safety, and entertainment. From advanced driver-assistance systems to intuitive infotainment features, the Infiniti QX50 Luxe ensures every moment behind the wheel is as enjoyable as it is effortless.

With its striking design, unparalleled performance, and luxurious amenities, the 2022 Infiniti QX50 Luxe sets a new standard for elegance and sophistication on the road. Elevate your journey and discover true luxury with the Infiniti QX50 Luxe.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2022 Infiniti QX50

19,030 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX50

LUXE I-LINE NO ACCIDENTS!!

2022 Infiniti QX50

LUXE I-LINE NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3PCAJ5BB3NF115133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,030 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY


Introducing the epitome of automotive refinement the 2022 Infiniti QX50 Luxe. Crafted to elevate your driving experience to unprecedented levels, this crossover seamlessly blends luxurious comfort with exhilarating performance.


Step inside and be enveloped in a sanctuary of opulence, where every detail has been meticulously designed to cater to your every desire. Sink into sumptuous leather seats, while the panoramic moonroof invites the outside world to illuminate the meticulously crafted interior.


Underneath the hood lies a powerhouse, where a potent yet efficient engine delivers a thrilling ride with every push of the pedal. Experience confidence-inspiring handling, whether navigating city streets or embarking on long journeys.


Innovative technology awaits at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated to enhance connectivity, safety, and entertainment. From advanced driver-assistance systems to intuitive infotainment features, the Infiniti QX50 Luxe ensures every moment behind the wheel is as enjoyable as it is effortless.


With its striking design, unparalleled performance, and luxurious amenities, the 2022 Infiniti QX50 Luxe sets a new standard for elegance and sophistication on the road. Elevate your journey and discover true luxury with the Infiniti QX50 Luxe.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2022 Infiniti QX50