2022 Infiniti QX60

53,956 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX60

LUXE

2022 Infiniti QX60

LUXE

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,956KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DL1FS7NC333837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AH9867A
  • Mileage 53,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2022 Infiniti QX60