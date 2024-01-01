$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,419KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX0ND512614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,419 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Jeep Cherokee delivers plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that its civilized and comfortable enough for your daily commute. This 2022 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 50,419 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. This Cherokee Trailhawk edition adds skid plates, tow hooks, and off road suspension so you can build new roads no matter the conditions. This rugged and ready Cherokee offers heated front seats, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, proximity keys, blind spot detection, parking sensors, remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate, Off-road Suspension, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX0ND512614.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
2022 Jeep Cherokee