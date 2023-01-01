$41,324+ tax & licensing
$41,324
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Limited - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate - $150.66 /Wk
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
13,513KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10536996
- Stock #: AB1840
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB5NT109944
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,513 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Impressive attention to detail is what makes this Jeep Compass so alluring. This 2022 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package. This low mileage SUV has just 13,513 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 177HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. This Limited trim offers incredible luxury with leather seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, automatic climate control, proximity keys, blind spot detection, automatic braking, lane keep assist, and parking sensors. This exciting Compass comes with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and wi-fi. Other great features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, rear camera, and LED lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB5NT109944.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $150.66 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
