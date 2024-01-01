Menu
32,200KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHETXN8510029

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1929A
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, this all-new Grand Cherokee's ability goes much farther than the concrete jungle. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. The latest edition of the 'Most Awarded SUV Ever' improves its legendary design with exceptional materials, elevated craftsmanship and innovative design unites to create an unforgettable cabin experience. With plenty of room for your adventure gear, enough seats for your whole family and incredible off-road capability, this 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has you covered! This SUV has 32,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 357HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Summit Reserve. This Summit Reserve is the pinnacle of luxury with a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, massage settings, wood trim, a McIntosh audio system, interior ambient lighting, the interactive front passenger display, hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a 360 parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJHETXN8510029.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $224.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

