2022 Kia Forte

15,477 KM

Details Description Features

$29,331

+ tax & licensing
$29,331

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2022 Kia Forte

2022 Kia Forte

EX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $106.94 /Wk

2022 Kia Forte

EX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $106.94 /Wk

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$29,331

+ taxes & licensing

15,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536993
  • Stock #: AB1842
  • VIN: 3KPF34AD6NE439079

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1842
  • Mileage 15,477 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This 2022 Forte wakes up our need for daily excitement with intelligent design. This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 15,477 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring this EX is a great choice. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $106.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

