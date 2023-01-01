$29,331+ tax & licensing
$29,331
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Kia Forte
EX - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - $106.94 /Wk
Location
15,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10536993
- Stock #: AB1842
- VIN: 3KPF34AD6NE439079
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,477 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2022 Forte wakes up our need for daily excitement with intelligent design. This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte.This low mileage sedan has just 15,477 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Stepping up to this EX steps up the woah! Featuring style additions like chrome trim and aluminum wheels, tech additions like wireless charging, a heated steering wheel for comfort, and an advanced safety suite including blind spot detection, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, and driver alert monitoring this EX is a great choice. Additional features include a bumping infotainment system with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, and Bluetooth streaming. Heated seats and air conditioning ensure your comfort while remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, and a handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $106.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
