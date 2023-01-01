2022 Kia Forte

$29,331 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 4 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10536993

10536993 Stock #: AB1842

AB1842 VIN: 3KPF34AD6NE439079

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1842

Mileage 15,477 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel WIRELESS CHARGING Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety REAR CAMERA Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.