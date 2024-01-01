$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia K5
GT - Sunroof - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $145.69 /Wk
2022 Kia K5
GT - Sunroof - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $145.69 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,626KM
VIN 5XXG44J88NG099347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,626 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This 2022 KIA K5 is rewriting the script about KIA one premium luxury feature at a time. This 2022 Kia K5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2022 KIA K5 was designed with the new car buyer in mind. Premium features, gripping performance, and plenty of style is found in a surprisingly affordable sedan. KIA is known for stuffing features in a surprising price, but added to the performance and stunning aesthetic of this sedan, the price tag sounds like a dream too good to be true. For a whole new experience in vehicle ownership, check out this 2022 KIA K5.This low mileage sedan has just 2,626 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a autoshift manual transmission and is powered by a 290HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our K5's trim level is GT. This road ripping K5 GT lets you stay comfortable and connected with a heads up display, dual row sunroof, heated and ventilated Sofino leatherette seats, driver memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, a sporty interior, proximity key, remote cargo access, automatic air conditioning, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, Bose premium sound system, navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. This sporty K5 GT sedan comes equipped with sport tuned suspension, quasi dual exhaust, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, and power folding mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Hud.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $145.69 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-627-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2022 Kia K5