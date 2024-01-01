Menu
2022 Kia Rio

35,710 KM

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Used
35,710KM
VIN 3KPA25AD2NE497841

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB2085A
  • Mileage 35,710 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

With a confident stance and sporty attitude, this Rio 5 is more than a basic compact hatch. This 2022 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Built to take on life at a whim, this Rio 5 is an easy choice for someone that needs an adaptable and versatile compact hatchback. Stuffed with a surprising amount of tech, this Rio 5 often feels like more than just a compact hatchback, seamlessly helping you with your agenda in a confident and cool way. For an easy and convenient hatch that always has your back, this Rio 5 is an easy choice. This hatchback has 35,710 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This Rio 5 has more tech than you expect like an 8 inch display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. Heated seats offer comfort while remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated power side mirrors, easy and convenient cargo space, and a very handy rearview camera offer endless convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

