Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sportage

64,431 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sportage

2022 Kia Sportage

EX S

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sportage

EX S

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 9691183
  2. 9691183
  3. 9691183
  4. 9691183
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,431KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9691183
  • Stock #: 23UTNA65805
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9N7965805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA65805
  • Mileage 64,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ex
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
Cloth - Black
BLACK CHERRY
2.4L Gdi - Gas (W/EX)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 25,091 KM
$30,395 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit DX 6MT
 69,676 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf S
 30,519 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory