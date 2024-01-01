Menu
This otherworldly Lamborghini Urus is one of the wildest machines to ever be classified as an SUV. This 2022 Lamborghini Urus is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. 

The 2022 Lamborghini Urus is extreme in almost every way, which is exactly whats expected when a legendary supercar maker builds an SUV. Its chiseled bodywork and hulking proportions are appropriately exaggerated, with terrorizing track performance that serves as a testament to both Lamborghinis dedication to absolute performance and the super-utes track-ready hardware. This Urus can entertainand no doubt frightenas many as five passengers, with actually useable cargo space, and the ability to tow a trailer and tackle off-road obstacles. This 2022 Lamborghini Urus rightfully earns its title as the ultimate SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 10,050 kms. Its rosso mars in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Vehicle Description

