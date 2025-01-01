Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

54,760 KM

Details Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT T at AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12206778

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GT T at AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,760KM
VIN 3MZBPBDY8NM300693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey (Met)
  • Interior Colour Garnet Red Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTRA00693
  • Mileage 54,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Polymetal Grey (MET) - Single Tone
Garnet Red Leather Interior
Mazda3 GT AWD T Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Ltd 3.5L w Navi V6 at for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Ltd 3.5L w Navi V6 at 47,777 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 18,558 KM $41,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 83,662 KM $45,991 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MAZDA3