$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GT T at AWD
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GT T at AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,760KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBPBDY8NM300693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey (Met)
- Interior Colour Garnet Red Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTRA00693
- Mileage 54,760 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Polymetal Grey (MET) - Single Tone
Garnet Red Leather Interior
Mazda3 GT AWD T Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Ltd 3.5L w Navi V6 at 47,777 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 18,558 KM $41,800 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 83,662 KM $45,991 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2022 Mazda MAZDA3