2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC SUV - Sunroof
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC SUV - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,800KM
VIN 4JGFB5KBXNA751183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB2167
- Mileage 13,800 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE