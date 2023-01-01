Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

35,183 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES BLUETOOTH & REARVIEW CAMERA

2022 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES BLUETOOTH & REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380534
  • Stock #: AH9524
  • VIN: ML32AUHJXNH005826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9524
  • Mileage 35,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

