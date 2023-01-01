$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES BLUETOOTH & REARVIEW CAMERA
35,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: AH9524
- VIN: ML32AUHJXNH005826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
